Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health risks at home: a study in six African countries shows how healthy housing saves children's lives

By Hellen Gitau, Research officer, African Population and Health Research Center
Blessing Mberu, Head of Urbanisation and Wellbeing, African Population and Health Research Center, African Population and Health Research Center
Kanyiva Muindi, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Samuel Iddi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Housing is a critical social determinant of health. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines healthy housing as a shelter that supports physical, mental and social wellbeing.

The WHO has developed guidelines outlining the attributes of healthy housing. These include structural soundness, as well as access to a local community that enables social interactions.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
