Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental Health Crisis Support Rooted in Community

By Human Rights Watch
Read a text description of this video Police emergency 378. Do you have an emergency? Darna Savariu, Crisis Counselor, The Gerstein Crisis Centre The police is somebody with power, you know with the ability to apprehend somebody and take somebody to the hospital, even against their will. Elaine Amsterdam, Crisis Service Coordinator, The Gerstein Crisis Centre If you’ve had poor experience with the police, if you’ve been marginalized, if you come from racialized communities, chances are somebody else could better respond to that community member in need. Nicki Casseres, Coordinator of Training…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
