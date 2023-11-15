Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts

By Brandon Dean, Visiting Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, University of Iowa
A scholar of American religion explains how a new phenomenon of Jesus images on TikTok is tapping into the prosperity gospel, a Christian belief that God will reward faith with this-worldly comforts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stranger in My Own Skin: Pete Doherty documentary reviewed by a mental health and addiction expert
~ Mounjaro has been authorised for weight loss in the UK – here's how it compares to Wegovy
~ Flame retardant chemicals can cause serious health risks – and they only slow fire by a few seconds
~ Stents for angina have more than just a placebo effect, new trial confirms
~ Supreme court rules Rwanda plan unlawful: a legal expert explains the judgment, and what happens next
~ Henry Bredekamp and the Khoisan: the living legacy of a renowned South African historian
~ For decades, mothers have borne the brunt of scrutiny for alcohol use during pregnancy − new research points to dad's drinking as a significant factor in fetal alcohol syndrome
~ Scientists suspect there's ice hiding on the Moon, and a host of missions from the US and beyond are searching for it
~ The universe is expanding faster than theory predicts – physicists are searching for new ideas that might explain the mismatch
~ As the US begins to build offshore wind farms, scientists say many questions remain about impacts on the oceans and marine life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter