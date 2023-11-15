Poor men south of Richmond? Why much of the rural South is in economic crisis
By Peter A. Coclanis, Professor of History; Director of the Global Research Institute, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Louis M. Kyriakoudes, Director, Albert Gore Research Center and Professor of History, Middle Tennessee State University
After a 20th-century manufacturing boom, the region has been in a decadeslong decline. Rural factory towns can blame technology and globalization for their woes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023