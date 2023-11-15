Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Government must now ‘draw a line’ under disgraceful Rwanda scheme

By Amnesty International
In response to the Supreme Court unanimous judgment today ruling that the UK Government’s Rwanda policy is unlawful, Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s Chief Executive, said: “This judgment is vital to protect people seeking asylum in this county, but the Government must now draw a line under a disgraceful chapter in the UK’s political history. […] The post UK: Government must now ‘draw a line’ under disgraceful Rwanda scheme appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stranger in My Own Skin: Pete Doherty documentary reviewed by a mental health and addiction expert
~ Mounjaro has been authorised for weight loss in the UK – here's how it compares to Wegovy
~ Flame retardant chemicals can cause serious health risks – and they only slow fire by a few seconds
~ Stents for angina have more than just a placebo effect, new trial confirms
~ Supreme court rules Rwanda plan unlawful: a legal expert explains the judgment, and what happens next
~ Henry Bredekamp and the Khoisan: the living legacy of a renowned South African historian
~ For decades, mothers have borne the brunt of scrutiny for alcohol use during pregnancy − new research points to dad's drinking as a significant factor in fetal alcohol syndrome
~ Scientists suspect there's ice hiding on the Moon, and a host of missions from the US and beyond are searching for it
~ The universe is expanding faster than theory predicts – physicists are searching for new ideas that might explain the mismatch
~ A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter