Human Rights Observatory

Undoing colonialism in gender diversity discourse in the Philippines

By Filip Noubel
Colonized by Spain, the US, and Japan, the Philippines has a long history of discourses imposed on its own traditions, including the ones related to gender identity and fluidity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
