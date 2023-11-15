Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How governments use IMF bailouts to hurt political opponents – new research

By M. Rodwan Abouharb, Associate Professor in International Relations, UCL
Bernhard Reinsberg, Reader in Politics, University of Glasgow
Sri Lanka is just one of a number of countries in which IMF loan conditions appear to be mainly burdening supporters of the opposition.The Conversation


