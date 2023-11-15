Tolerance.ca
EU Corporate Sustainability Law Should Safeguard Indigenous Peoples’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2018 Pailin Wedel for Human Rights Watch As negotiations on the EU’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive gather steam, EU lawmakers should firmly embed Indigenous peoples’ rights in the text of the legislation. The directive seeks to introduce legal obligations for companies to conduct risk-based human rights and environmental due diligence in their own operations, subsidiaries, and value chains. The legislation is far from perfect, especially with regards to protecting Indigenous Peoples rights. As legislative negotiations on the text of the…


