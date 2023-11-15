Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Projects funded by the World Bank Group's private sector arm fuel violent conflict – it's time to reform the system

By Brian Ganson, Professor and Head, Centre on Conflict & Collaboration, Stellenbosch University
Anne Spencer Jamison, Assistant Professor of International Economics, Government, and Business, Copenhagen Business School
Witold Jerzy Henisz, Vice Dean and Faculty Director, ESG Inititative; Deloitte & Touche Professor of Management, University of Pennsylvania
A single International Finance Corporation project, on average, causes 7.6 additional armed conflict events in the year after it is introduced.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
