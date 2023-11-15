Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Even experts struggle to tell which social media posts are evidence-based. So, what do we do?

By Erin Madden, PhD Candidate and Research Program Officer, University of Sydney
Katrina Prior, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Louise Thornton, Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Even people with years of relevant training can’t always tell whether social content is evidence-based and trustworthy. We need a better approach for communicating research.The Conversation


