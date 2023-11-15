Tolerance.ca
UAE: Concerns around authorities’ use of digital surveillance during COP28

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the COP28 climate conference, which begins in Dubai on 30 November, Rebecca White, Campaigner at Amnesty International’s Disrupting Surveillance Team, said: “It is no secret that targeted digital surveillance has long been weaponized in the United Arab Emirates to crush dissent and stifle freedom of expression. Prior to his arrest in 2017, human […] The post UAE: Concerns around authorities’ use of digital surveillance during COP28 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
