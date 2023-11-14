Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I was told to return to work as soon as I regained consciousness.' Why only a third of assaulted nurses report it to police

By C.J. Cabilan, Adjunct Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Nurses say violence is treated as ‘part of the job’ or believe patients can’t be held accountable for their assaults if they are intoxicated or distressed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazilian politicians funded an online anti-abortion campaign ahead of Supreme Court ruling vote
~ University equity and racial justice strategies urgently need to address antisemitism
~ It sounds like science fiction. But we can now sample water to find the DNA of every species living there
~ Generational tensions flare as Japan faces the economic reality of its ageing baby boomers
~ US ‘at a critical juncture’ in fight against racism: Independent expert
~ Digital apartheid and the use of social media algorithms in humanitarian crises
~ Here's how a TV series inspired the KeepCup revolution. What's next in the war on waste?
~ Did this chemical reaction create the building blocks of life on Earth?
~ Nuclear bombs, artificial intelligence and the madness of reason – in The Maniac, Benjamin Labatut examines the troubling dawn of the digital age
~ Promotional techniques on junk food packaging are a problem for children's health – Australia could do better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter