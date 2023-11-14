Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How social media is breathing new life into Bhutan’s unwritten local languages

By Tashi Dema, PhD Candidate in Language and Politics, University of New England
Social media is giving a new lifeline to Bhutan’s native languages, which do not have written script and lack proper documentation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
