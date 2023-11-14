Effective climate action requires us to abandon viewing our efforts as a 'sacrifice'
By Daniel Steel, Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
C. Tyler DesRoches, Associate Professor of Sustainability and Human Well-Being and Associate Professor of Philosophy, Arizona State University
Kian Mintz-Woo, Lecturer in Philosophy, Environmental Research Institute, University College Cork
Climate action should be framed not as a sacrifice but as an investment that can generate economic savings and improve human and ecosystem health today.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 14, 2023