Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Cameron: lessons from other ex-prime ministers who returned to government

By Marc Collinson, Lecturer in Political History, Bangor University
Rishi Sunak’s decision to appoint former prime minister David (now Lord) Cameron as his foreign secretary has surprised and divided opinion, not least since Cameron left politics in 2016. It is not, however, without precedent for former prime ministers former to return to government.

There were five notable 20th century examples, two of whom also served as foreign secretary. All were brought back to provide experience and to encourage party (or coalition) unity.

That Cameron is the first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How music heals us, even when it's sad – by a neuroscientist leading a new study of musical therapy
~ Around a million children in the UK are living in destitution – with harmful consequences for their development
~ Iceland on high alert for volcanic eruption – what we know so far
~ Spoilers can't ruin true enjoyment of your favourite book series, TV show or sports team – here's why
~ AstraZeneca sued over jab: could it be down to a misunderstanding of how risk is calculated?
~ AI: the world is finally starting to regulate artificial intelligence – what to expect from US, EU and China's new laws
~ Should the media tell you when they use AI to report the news? What consumers should know
~ Biden-Xi meeting: 6 essential reads on what to look out for as US, Chinese leaders hold face-to-face talks
~ Autistic people experience loneliness far more acutely than neurotypical people – new research
~ Rights Advocate Freed on Bail in Philippines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter