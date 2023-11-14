Tolerance.ca
Around a million children in the UK are living in destitution – with harmful consequences for their development

By Emma Louise Gorman, Principal Research Fellow, Centre for Employment Research, University of Westminster
Millions of people in the UK are unable to meet their most basic physical needs: to stay warm, dry, clean and fed. This is known as destitution.

Recent analysis from charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) estimates that around 3.8 million people in the UK experienced destitution at some point during 2022. This is a 61% increase since 2019 – and a 148% increase since 2017.

Living in destitution means severe material hardship. The JRF’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
