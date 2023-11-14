Tolerance.ca
AI: the world is finally starting to regulate artificial intelligence – what to expect from US, EU and China's new laws

By Alina Patelli, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, Aston University
Most mainstream applications of artificial intelligence (AI) make use of its ability to crunch large volumes of data, detecting patterns and trends within. The results can help predict the future behaviour of financial markets and city traffic, and even assist doctors to diagnose disease before symptoms appear.

But AI can also be used to compromise the privacy of our online data, automate away people’s jobs and undermine democratic elections by flooding…The Conversation


© The Conversation
