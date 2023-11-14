Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should the media tell you when they use AI to report the news? What consumers should know

By François Nel, Reader in Media Innovation and Entrepreneurship, University of Central Lancashire
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the media landscape, both for news organisations and consumers. Applications such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing AI are creating new possibilities to assist in writing and researching the news, but these also raise ethical concerns.

One of the most pressing questions for news organisations is whether consumers should be told when they are reading a story created, or aided by, use of AI. Some, such as the technology magazine Wired and the


© The Conversation -
