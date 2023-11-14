Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US National Climate Report Highlights Climate Harms to Pregnancy, Newborns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A doctor examines a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Jackson, Mississippi, US, December 17, 2021.  © 2021 Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo (Washington, D.C.) – The US government should direct environmental justice funds from President Biden’s climate law to protect pregnant people and address reproductive justice in communities most at risk, a group of organizations said today. The group of mostly maternal health rights organizations called for the US to phase out fossil fuel operations in the US, and better regulate products derived from fossil fuels…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
