Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This is the hottest autumn on record – and it's impacting the climate system and human society

By Scott McGrane, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Change, Department of Economics, University of Strathclyde
Christopher J White, Head of the Centre for Water, Environment, Sustainability and Public Health, University of Strathclyde
We are still getting used to a “new normal” of devastating summer heatwaves. But the effects of a warming climate are being felt throughout the year, and recent autumn months have been further off the charts than ever.

In fact, climate change and an El Niño have both contributed to the world in 2023 having its hottest autumnThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
