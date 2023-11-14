Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid 'checkout charity' boom, some Americans are more likely to be impulse givers than others

By Lauren Dula, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Ruth K. Hansen, Assistant Professor of Nonprofit Management, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
If you live in the United States, chances are that cashiers often ask whether you want to donate to a cause their employer is currently supporting. Organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America or relief efforts in Ukraine were among the causes retailers championed in 2022.

You may be asked if you'd like…




© The Conversation -
