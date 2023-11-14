West Africa’s plastic waste could be fuelling the economy instead of polluting the ocean: experts
By Elhadj Bara Dème, Research Associate, University of Portsmouth
Pierre Failler, Professor in Economics and Director of the Centre for Blue Governance, UNESCO Chair in Ocean Governance, University of Portsmouth
Plastic pollution is an urgent environmental issue, globally. Every year, about eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans.
Most of the 17 west African countries have a problem managing plastic waste. Eight of them are among the top 20 with the least effective plastic waste management practices – up from five…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 14, 2023