Human Rights Observatory

DRC elections: the Kabila family legacy looms large over the country's polls

By Jonathan Beloff, Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London
The Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to hold elections on 20 December 2023. The country’s electoral commission has announced President Felix Tshisekedi will be seeking reelection alongside 23 other candidates. They include Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege and the runner-up in the 2018 presidential election,


© The Conversation -
