Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Mass evictions at UNESCO World Heritage site Angkor violate international law

By Amnesty International
Mass evictions affecting thousands of families at the Angkor UNESCO World Heritage site violate international human rights law, Amnesty International said today, as it published new research exposing how Cambodian authorities forced people to relocate in the name of conservation. During the second half of 2022, the Cambodian authorities began evicting a reported 10,000 families from the sprawling temple park in the town of Siem Reap, citing the need to protect the roughly thousand-year-old site […] The post Cambodia: Mass evictions at UNESCO World Heritage site Angkor violate international…


© Amnesty International
