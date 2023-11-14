Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Landmines: New Use Despite Global Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Clearance operator from DCA clearing an area suspected of being contaminated by explosive remnants of war in Pajok, South Sudan in February 2023. © 2023 Rasmus Emil Gravesen/DCA Russia, Myanmar, and Ukraine have used antipersonnel landmines in the past year, and armed groups used them in at least five countries, according to the annual report Landmine Monitor 2023.   Antipersonnel mines are victim-activated explosive devices that kill and maim people both during and long after conflicts.  Countries that have yet to prohibit antipersonnel landmines should reconsider…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
