Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Strike an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The car that three girls and their grandmother were killed in during an Israeli airstrike in the outskirts of the southern town of Ainata, Lebanon, November 6, 2023. © 2023 Zohra Bensemra/Reuters (Beirut) – An unlawful Israeli strike on a family in a car on November 5, 2023, should be investigated as an apparent war crime, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack killed three girls and their grandmother and wounded their mother. The family had been traveling from south Lebanon to Beirut in the late afternoon, following heavy shelling by Israeli forces in the area earlier…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
