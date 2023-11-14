Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As calls grow louder for a Gaza ceasefire, Netanyahu is providing few clues about his strategy or post-war plans

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
With so many questions left unanswered, there is a growing disconnect between Netanyahu and the Biden administration in the US.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
