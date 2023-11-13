Conflict pollution, washed-up landmines and military emissions – here's how war trashes the environment
By Stacey Pizzino, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Jo Durham, Senior Lecturer in Disaster Risk Management and Health, Queensland University of Technology
Michael Waller, Senior Lecturer Biostatistics, The University of Queensland
When armed conflict breaks out, we first focus on the people affected. But the suffering from war doesn’t stop when the fighting does. War trashes the environment. Artillery strikes, rockets and landmines release pollutants, wipe out forests and can make farmland unusable.
One in six people around the world have been exposed to conflict this year, from civil war in Sudan to Russia’s…
