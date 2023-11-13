Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Western countries share the blame for the plight of 1.7 million Afghans being deported from Pakistan

By Susan Hutchinson, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
Some 189,000 Afghans have applied for visas to Australia, but the government has only approved 31,500 refugee spots for the next four years. Women face the biggest hurdles to resettlement.The Conversation


