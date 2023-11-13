Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Master and Commander at 20: how a film about men fighting at sea is actually a safe harbour of positive masculinity

By Matilda Hatcher, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
At 20, Peter Weir’s 2003 masterpiece Master and Commander remains a captivating historical drama – and an emblem of wholesome masculinity.

A deeply detailed film set in the British Royal Navy during the Napoleonic Wars, Master and Commander follows Captain “Lucky” Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) and his men aboard HMS Surprise. Accompanied by the eccentric amateur naturalist Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), the crew are hunting the French ship Acheron through the Pacific Ocean.

Its depiction of life at sea is gritty and brutal: intense battle scenes; Maturin performing surgery…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ School portables aren't a solution to student overcrowding, but a symptom of it
~ Fire is consuming more than ever of the world's forests, threatening supplies of wood and paper
~ We can still prevent the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet – if we act fast to keep future warming in check
~ Can you spot the AI impostors? We found AI faces can look more real than actual humans
~ Could new antibiotic clovibactin beat superbugs? Or will it join the long list of failed drugs?
~ Andrea Dworkin's Intercourse: the raw, radical critique of male power resonating with Gen Z feminists today
~ TV can be educational but social media likely harms mental health: what 70 years of research tells us about children and screens
~ Our mapping project shows how extensive frontier violence was in Queensland. This is why truth-telling matters
~ David Cameron returns: how can a prime minister make someone who isn't an MP foreign secretary? And what happens now?
~ Why the future might not be where you think it is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter