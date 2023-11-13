Fire is consuming more than ever of the world's forests, threatening supplies of wood and paper
By David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Bousfield, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Cambridge
David Edwards, Professor, University of Cambridge
Satellite data shows wildfires are destroying large areas of timber-producing forests around the world. These fires are becoming more destructive with each passing year.
