We can still prevent the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet – if we act fast to keep future warming in check

By Richard Levy, Principal Scientist/Environment and Climate Research Leader, GNS Science
Dan Lowry, Ice Sheet & Climate Modeller, GNS Science
Denise Kulhanek, Professor of Marine Micropaleontology, University of Kiel
Gavin Dunbar, Senior Lecturer in Palaeoclimate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Huw Joseph Horgan, Research Scientist, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Molly Patterson, Assistant Professor in Geology, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Nick Golledge, Professor of Glaciology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Tina van de Flierdt, Professor of Isotope Geochemistry, Imperial College London
Seafloor sediments from beneath the Ross Ice Shelf represent an archive of warmer periods in Earth’s past. An ambitious international project aims to uncover what we can learn about our hotter future.The Conversation


