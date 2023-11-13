Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

TV can be educational but social media likely harms mental health: what 70 years of research tells us about children and screens

By Taren Sanders, Research Fellow, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
Chris Lonsdale, Deputy Provost, Australian Catholic University
Michael Noetel, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Queensland
Philip D Parker, Pro-vice-chancellor Research, Australian Catholic University
A major study of screen use found it’s not the screen itself that really matters but what’s on it and the way kids use it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
