Human Rights Observatory

Levelling the playing field: The case for a federal ‘anti-scab’ law

By Larry Savage, Professor, Labour Studies, Brock University
Unions have long advocated for a ban on replacement workers, arguing their use unduly shifts power to employers and gives the boss an unfair advantage in collective bargaining.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
