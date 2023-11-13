Mexico will soon elect its first female president – but that landmark masks an uneven march toward women's rights
By Xavier Medina Vidal, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Mexican American Studies, University of Texas at Arlington
Christopher Chambers-Ju, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Arlington
Women represent half of Mexico’s Congress and hold key positions in politics and the judiciary. But the country is still dogged by high rates of femicide.
- Monday, November 13, 2023