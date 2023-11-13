Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains the science behind the science fiction

By Adi Foord, Assistant Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Scientists are trying to figure out if time travel is even theoretically possible. If it is, it looks like it would take a whole lot more knowledge and resources than humans have now to do it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
