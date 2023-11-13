Bad food choices: clearer labels aim to help South Africans pick healthier options
By Safura Abdool Karim, Postdoctoral fellow, Johns Hopkins University
Makoma Bopape, Lecturer in Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetic, University of Limpopo
Rina Swart, Professor, University of the Western Cape
Tamryn Frank, Researcher, University of the Western Cape
Countries that have adopted clear food labels have seen the health benefits. Researchers explain how a new system to alert South African consumers to unhealthy choices was developed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 13, 2023