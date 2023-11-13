Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diseases on farms in South Africa: recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
South Africa has had a number of outbreaks of animal diseases in recent months that suggest there are weaknesses in the country’s biosecurity system – the measures in place to reduce the risk of infectious diseases being transmitted to crops, livestock and poultry.

The outbreaks pose a major challenge for South Africa’s domestic animal farming sector. Fears of weaknesses in the system have been raised by agribusiness for some time, suggesting that pressures and concerns are mounting.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malagasy political crisis viewed through the lens of photographer Rijasolo
~ Rishi Sunak is wrong: we polled the British public and found it largely supports strong climate policies
~ Ethiopia's Abiy takes a page from Russia, China in asserting the right to restore historical claim to strategic waters
~ Mexico will soon elect its first female president – but that landmark masks an uneven march toward women's rights
~ We studied jail conditions and jail deaths − here's what we found
~ As yet another deadline looms, a divided US House stumbles closer to a federal shutdown: 5 essential reads
~ Climate change is altering animal brains and behavior − a neuroscientist explains how
~ Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains the science behind the science fiction
~ The battle over right to repair is a fight over your car's data
~ India to Africa to the UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter