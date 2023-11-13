Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the world's oldest dog can tell us about ageing

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
If you have ever cared for a pet dog, it is a sad truth that you are likely to outlive them. So it’s no wonder that people may be asking how to increase their pet’s longevity following the news that a dog in Portugal lived longer than 30 years.

The Guinness World Record Holder of the title of World’s Oldest Dog, Bobi, was has recently died aged 31. This is an impressive age…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
