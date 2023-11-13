Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Homelessness, Destitution, and Hunger Soar in the UK

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Food and household products are laid out to be given to those in need at the Dads House charity in the West Brompton district of London, UK, October 13, 2022.  © 2022 Mary Turner/Bloomberg via Getty Images Newly released information paints a grim picture of life for many in the United Kingdom: food bank use, homelessness, and destitution are on the rise, putting people’s rights at risk. The Trussell Trust, the largest UK-wide food bank network, reported it is giving out 16 percent more emergency food parcels than last year, and 116 percent more than it was five years…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
