Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the EU Give Companies Selling Spyware and Stalkerware a Free Pass?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Andrea Devia Nuño, Hero Studios Will European Union institutions allow corporations to spy on children online, enable abusers by allowing partners or family members to use stalker ware, or sell spyware to abusive governments to crackdown on human rights defenders? The answers hinge on how forthcoming EU legislation on corporate sustainability due diligence will define value chains. The proposed legislation is in the final phase of negotiations—trilogues—among the European Council, Parliament, and Commission. A company’s value chain doesn’t consist only of its production…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
