Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insecure renting ages you faster than owning a home, unemployment or obesity. Better housing policy can change this

By Amy Clair, Lecturer, Australian Centre for Housing Research, University of Adelaide, and Research Associate, ESRC Research Centre on Micro-Social Change, University of Essex
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Meena Kumari, Professor of Biological and Social Epidemiology,, University of Essex
People age differently depending on the lives they lead. DNA testing shows every year of living in a privately rented home add 2.4 weeks of ageing compared to those who own their home.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians
~ What do people in the Pacific really think of China? It's more nuanced than you may imagine
~ Australia's media classification system is no help to parents and carers. It needs a grounding in evidence
~ Worried about getting a blood test? 5 tips to make them easier (and still accurate)
~ William Ruto's first year: he promised to make life easier for Kenyans, but things got worse
~ Growing NZ cities eat up fertile land – but housing and food production can co-exist
~ Eyewash, irreverence and a Bruce Springsteen concert: on the road with a pioneering performance poet
~ Major cyberattack on Australian ports suggests sabotage by a 'foreign state actor'
~ Murray-Darling water buybacks won't be enough if we can't get water to where it's needed
~ Labor still far ahead in Resolve poll, in contrast to other recent polls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter