Insecure renting ages you faster than owning a home, unemployment or obesity. Better housing policy can change this
By Amy Clair, Lecturer, Australian Centre for Housing Research, University of Adelaide, and Research Associate, ESRC Research Centre on Micro-Social Change, University of Essex
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Meena Kumari, Professor of Biological and Social Epidemiology,, University of Essex
People age differently depending on the lives they lead. DNA testing shows every year of living in a privately rented home add 2.4 weeks of ageing compared to those who own their home.
- Sunday, November 12, 2023