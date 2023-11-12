Murray-Darling water buybacks won't be enough if we can't get water to where it's needed
By Avril Horne, Research fellow, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Andrew John, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Buying back water from irrigators across the Murray-Darling Basin will not be enough to restore river health because we have big problems getting this ‘environmental water’ to where it’s needed most.
