Who's lobbying whom? When it comes to alcohol, tobacco, food and gambling firms, we're in the dark
By Jennifer Lacy-Nichols, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Katherine Cullerton, Research Fellow, Food and Nutrition Policy, The University of Queensland
Alcohol, tobacco, food and gambling industries are among those that lobby government ministers and their advisors to help shape public policy.
But when we looked for details of who’s lobbying whom in Australia, we found government lobbyist registers largely left us in the dark.
In our recently published research, we found these registers were time-consuming to navigate and not detailed enough. The registers couldn’t give us a comprehensive picture of who’s lobbying whom, and how often.…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 12, 2023