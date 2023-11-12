Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need a global treaty to solve plastic pollution – acid rain and ozone depletion show us why

By Deborah Lau, Ending Plastic Waste Mission Director, CSIRO
United Nations efforts to advance a global treaty on plastic pollution echo past multilateral agreements that tackled ozone layer depletion and acid rain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ workers have few protections if their employer goes bust – fixing the Companies Act would help
~ Who's lobbying whom? When it comes to alcohol, tobacco, food and gambling firms, we're in the dark
~ Why are my kids good around other people and then badly behaved with me?
~ Halfway through their term, the 'teal' MPs look here to stay – and may present a huge challenge in 2025
~ A 360 camera, 1℃ weather and an ambitious VR documentary: what I learnt as cinematographer on Sorella's Story
~ Christos Tsiolkas's new novel celebrates a quiet ethics of care in a culturally noisy world
~ Australia has more native bird species than almost anywhere else. What led to this explosion of diversity?
~ Israel-Hamas War: What political consequences for Joe Biden?
~ Canada must stop treating climate disasters like unexpected humanitarian crises
~ Regina hospital allegations point to an epidemic of bullying and discrimination in health care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter