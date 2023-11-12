Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada must stop treating climate disasters like unexpected humanitarian crises

By Will Greaves, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Victoria
Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Canadians should demand greater accountability from their governments to reduce the need for last-minute humanitarian efforts in the face of climate-related disasters in their communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Hamas War: What political consequences for Joe Biden?
~ Regina hospital allegations point to an epidemic of bullying and discrimination in health care
~ Birds' nests express their unique style and past experiences
~ How workplaces can create more inclusive environments for employees with deafness and hearing loss
~ Jazzing up the ‘Mandu’ for 20 years
~ Jewish groups 'highly concerned' at Wong's Middle East comments, as Marles says Australian Jews don't feel safe
~ Africa-US trade: Agoa deal expires in 2025 - an expert unpacks what it's achieved in 23 years
~ 'One-chance' in Lagos: how criminal gangs rob city commuters
~ Bangladesh: UN member states must demand accountability from Bangladesh for gross violations of human rights in upcoming UPR
~ Australia's offer of climate migration to Tuvalu residents is groundbreaking – and could be a lifeline across the Pacific
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter