Canada must stop treating climate disasters like unexpected humanitarian crises
By Will Greaves, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Victoria
Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Canadians should demand greater accountability from their governments to reduce the need for last-minute humanitarian efforts in the face of climate-related disasters in their communities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 12, 2023