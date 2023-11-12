How workplaces can create more inclusive environments for employees with deafness and hearing loss
By David C Baldridge, Professor of Management/Organizational Behavior, Oregon State University
Brent John Lyons, York Research Chair in Stigmatization & Social Identity, Associate Professor of Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Camellia Bryan, Postdoctoral Fellow, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Liu-Qin Yang, Professor of Industrial-Organizational Psychology, Portland State University
Discrimination, a lack of accessibility and isolation still prevent persons with hearing loss from experiencing equity and inclusion at work.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 12, 2023