Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: UN member states must demand accountability from Bangladesh for gross violations of human rights in upcoming UPR

By Amnesty International
UN Member states must use the UN's upcoming Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on Bangladesh to hold the authorities to account for the gross human rights violations and rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in the country ahead of its general elections, said Amnesty International today. "Bangladesh's fourth UPR is taking place at a time when human


© Amnesty International -
