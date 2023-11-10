How much income is needed to live well in the UK in 2023? At least £29,500 – much more than many households bring in
By Matt Padley, Professor and Co-Director, Centre for Research in Social Policy, Loughborough University
Abigail Davis, Professor and Co-Director, Centre for Research in Social Policy, Loughborough University
You don’t have to look very hard at the moment to find evidence of the immense financial pressure on UK households. New figures from the Trussell Trust show that 1.5 million emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September 2023.
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s latest report on destitution in the UK shows that around 3.8 million people in 2022 were…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 10, 2023