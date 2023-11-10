Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is some of the body that collided with Earth to form the Moon still recognisable inside our planet?

By David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences, The Open University
Scientists have dated the birth of the Solar System to about 4.57 billion years ago. About 60 million years later a “giant impact” collision between the infant Earth and a Mars-sized body called Theia created the Moon.

Now, new research suggests that the remains of the large object that collided with the young Earth to form the Moon are still…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Erdogan's stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik – and still remain a relevant regional player
~ Specialized training programs using sensory augmentation devices could prevent astronauts from getting disoriented in space
~ UN's 'global stocktake' on climate is offering a sober emissions reckoning − but there are also signs of progress
~ Restorers uncover demon in a 1789 painting – and reveal the decline of superstition in the Age of Reason
~ Czesław Miłosz: how the Polish poet highlighted the 'westsplaining' of eastern and central Europe
~ Phoebe Philo's fashion frenzy: why her much-anticipated collection sold out within hours
~ Joe Biden to meet with Xi Jinping – what a good result looks like for the US president
~ Shareholder activists can inadvertently raise CEO pay – here's how to help make pay rises more equal for all
~ Proposed smoking ban would improve UK public health – but tobacco industry opposition could be a major roadblock
~ English football is ready for a rule change when it comes to financial management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter